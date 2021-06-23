Judge strikes age limit in women's soccer league, cites lack of same in MLS

PORTLAND, Ore. (Legal Newsline) – A professional soccer league’s ban on players under 18 years old has been overturned by an Oregon federal judge. Judge Karin Immergut made her ruling on June 17, granting the motion for a preliminary injunction of 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie and against the National Women’s Soccer League. Moultrie asked Immergut to overturn the ban but stopped short of asking that any of the NWSL’s teams be required to hire her.