Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Judge strikes age limit in women's soccer league, cites lack of same in MLS

By John O'Brien
legalnewsline.com
 12 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (Legal Newsline) – A professional soccer league’s ban on players under 18 years old has been overturned by an Oregon federal judge. Judge Karin Immergut made her ruling on June 17, granting the motion for a preliminary injunction of 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie and against the National Women’s Soccer League. Moultrie asked Immergut to overturn the ban but stopped short of asking that any of the NWSL’s teams be required to hire her.

legalnewsline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Discrimination#No Age#Plaintiff#The Nwsl Portland Thorns#Dunn Llp#The Law Offices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...