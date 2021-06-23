Cancel
Law

Reddit denies sex trafficking claim of female whose ex-boyfriend posted sex tape

By John O'Brien
legalnewsline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Legal Newsline) – Reddit has moved to dismiss a class action lawsuit that alleges it profited off of child pornography. A Jane Doe sued the message board website earlier this year, alleging it has taken “virtually no action” to address the posting of child porn. The service only instituted a policy against child porn in 2011 following controversy over portions of the site that featured minors engaged in sexual acts, the suit alleges.

legalnewsline.com
