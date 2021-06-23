Southside Baptist celebrates pastor’s one year anniversary
On June 6, Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, celebrated one year of service with their pastor. Pastor David Klinedinst and his family were called by Southside during the pandemic shut down. Many of his meetings and interviews were held by Zoom. The church members got to know Klinedinst as he contributed a segment each Sunday on the church's live stream and he took turns answering questions as each Sunday school class met virtually.