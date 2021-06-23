Mary Beth Willenbring
Mary Beth Willenbring, 66, of Dubuque, died Monday, June 14, 2021. Visitation was held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory where there was a parish wake service at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nativity and will continue to be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial was at the Calvary Cemetery, Cascade.www.dyersvillecommercial.com