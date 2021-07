Five Black officers with the UW Police Department (UWPD) filed claims citing a culture of racism and are seeking $8 million in damages, the New York Times reported Tuesday. The claims, the New York Times wrote, describe “a culture of entrenched racism that has included racial slurs, vicious comments about Black people and open hostility directed at them and at members of the public.” The officers said supervisors in the department were aware of the conduct, and some engaged in it themselves.