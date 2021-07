NEW ORLEANS -- A woman is suing a construction company after her husband fell down a manhole at work. Theresa Lafrance, wife of Ernel Lafrance, filed a complaint on April 29 in the 29th Judicial District Court for the Parish of St. Charles against Crescent Construction Company, Wernerco Services, Inc., HD Supply Construction Supply LTD d/b/a HD Supply Construction and Industrial, Def, Inc., GHI, Inc., JKL Instance Company, MNO Insurance Company, PQR Insurance Company, STU Insurance Company and VWX Insurance Company for personal injury. The defendants recently removed the case to federal court.