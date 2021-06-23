Cancel
Health

FDA OKs First Oral Blood Thinning Medication for Children

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The first oral blood thinning medication for children was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Monday. Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) oral pellets were approved to treat children ages 3 months to 12 years with venous thromboembolism (VTE) directly after...

#Blood Clots#Digestive System#Thinning#Healthday News#Boehringer Ingelheim
Healthtctmd.com

FDA Approves Dabigatran for VTE in Children

Late Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved dabigatran (Pradaxa; Boehringer Ingelheim) for treating venous thromboembolism (VTE) in children younger than 12 years old (but older than 3 months) following a minimum 5-day course with parenteral anticoagulation. The direct oral anticoagulant is now the first oral drug approved for this indication.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Optimization of antibiotics for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations due to highly resistant nonlactose fermenting Gram negative bacilli: Meropenem-vaborbactam and cefiderocol.

We are writing this letter to provide an update of published information on antibiotics for cystic fibrosis (CF) pulmonary exacerbations to the State of the Art articles by Zobell et al. Information on meropenem-vaborbactam and cefiderocol were not available when the original articles were published. These new antibiotics, approved in 2017 and 2019, possess antipseudomonal properties like the other carbapenems and cephalosporins in the original articles however, existing literature refers to their use for other less common bacteria. As patients with CF age, the microorganisms in their bacterial cultures change and some can colonize multiple or uncommon bacterial species including, Burkholderia, Achromobacter, and Stenotrophomonas spp. In 2019, these nonlactose fermenting bacterial species made up for approximately 15% of respiratory microorganisms cultured in pediatric patients. Though infrequent, compared to Staphylococcus aureus or Pseudomonas aeruginosa, these bacteria are opportunistic pathogens and patients at the highest risk for these infections include those with CF. Like other Gram negative bacteria, Burkholderia, Achromobacter, and Stenotrophomonas spp., are frequently drug resistant and can make treatment extremely challenging, thus it is crucial that data for treatment of these less common pathogens be evaluated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsaappublications.org

ACIP OKs changes to flu, rabies, dengue vaccines for children

National vaccine experts on Thursday approved tweaks to flu vaccine policies, a reduction in rabies vaccine doses for children and a new dengue vaccine for children in endemic areas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC’s) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved each of the vaccine changes with...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Neuros Medical Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation For Its Novel Altius® High Frequency Nerve Block System

CLEVELAND and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuros Medical, Inc., announced today that it has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of its novel High-Frequency Nerve Block system as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the lower limb of adult amputees.
Healthdrugstorenews.com

FDA tentatively OKs new dosage strength of Zydus’ generic Gilenya

Zydus Cadilla had previously received the agency's approval to market the generic in a 0.5 mg dosage strength. Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration to market fingolimod capsules in a 0.25 mg dosage strength. The product is the generic of Gilenya capsules. Earlier, in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

WHO recommends 2 arthritis drugs for treatment of COVID-19

The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche and Kevzara from Sanofi with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death. A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe and critical COVID-19 patients with these so-called...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.

