Prince Harry and Prince William to Put on ”Carefully Choreographed Show of Unity” at Diana’s Statue Unveiling

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother royal update for ya! Prince Harry is about to head back to the UK for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling at Kensington Palace on July 1, which he organized alongside Prince William. And while the brothers are coming together for the unveiling, the event is taking place amid heightened tension between Prince Harry and the rest of the royals following fallout from his and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview.

