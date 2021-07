At 10 PM eastern time on Saturday, Vasyl Lomachenko will return to the ring for the first time since his decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in a high profile lightweight title bout last year. This time, the fighter known as Loma will be taking on Japan’s Masayoshi Nakatani. This match should prove interesting for two reasons. The first is that it will show the world how Loma is looking after the loss the Lopez. The second is that Nakatani, although perhaps not as talented as Loma, is considerably taller than the former titlist and also knows how to employ his power effectively.