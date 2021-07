News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen raised the price target on Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC) to $125.00 (from $123.00) after commentary from the recent investor day and NAREIT strengthened the conviction that MPC results will meet or exceed full-year expectations. Continued improvement in retail collections (from 78% in 1Q21) should drive further upside to our current SOTP estimate of $142, while further condo announcements in Hawaii are another potential positive catalyst.