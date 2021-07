The Walt Disney theme parks use several tricks to maintain the illusion of being the most magical places on Earth. Nocturnal cats keep Disneyland's mouse population under control, and insecticides keep Disney World in muggy Florida mosquito-free. One of Disney's more clever secrets is hiding in plain sight; in the park bathrooms, you will rarely see mirrors above the sinks. Though this may seem like an inconvenience at first, it's actually a way for Disney World and Disneyland to keep foot traffic flowing.