Accidents reported in Waushara County

6/10/2021: A four-vehicle accident occurred at 7:10 p.m. on STH21 eastbound in the Town of Warren. Everyone was traveling eastbound when and unknown vehicle observed a duck with ducklings behind it trying to get from the north to the south side of the road. The driver hit its brakes abruptly to avoid hitting the ducks. Kyle Halbleib, 20, Winneconne, proceeded to turn hit its brakes stopping it from hitting the unknown driver. Anthony Bartol, 59, Plymouth, was overtaking and passing the unknown SUV and Alex Anderson, 26, Oshkosh, when Bartol was merging back into his lane and struck Halbleib in the rear trailer causing heavy front end damage to Bartol. Halblei sustained damage to the back of his trailer. Anderson swerved abruptly to miss hitting any vehicles, making skid marks in the roadway. The unknown driver left the scene.