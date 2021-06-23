Kimlau Square War Memorial in Chinatown Designated a NYC Landmark

On June 22, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission unanimously voted to designate the Kimlau War Memorial at Kimlau Square in Chinatown, as well as the Aakawaxung Munahanung Archaeological Site on Staten Island — the best-preserved known archaeological site associated with an Indigenous presence in New York City.. The Kimlau War Memorial is a public monument dedicated to the contributions of Chinese Americans. Although there are several New York City landmarks in Chinatown, this is the first that specifically recognizes Chinese American history and culture.