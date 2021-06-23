Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Kimlau Square War Memorial in Chinatown Designated a NYC Landmark

By Untapped New York
untappedcities.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission unanimously voted to designate the Kimlau War Memorial at Kimlau Square in Chinatown, as well as the Aakawaxung Munahanung Archaeological Site on Staten Island — the best-preserved known archaeological site associated with an Indigenous presence in New York City.. The Kimlau War Memorial is a public monument dedicated to the contributions of Chinese Americans. Although there are several New York City landmarks in Chinatown, this is the first that specifically recognizes Chinese American history and culture.

untappedcities.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Memorial#Chinese Americans#Native American#All New Yorkers#The American Legion#Japanese#The Pratt Institute#Mit#Columbia University#J B Snook Sons#Murphy Mcgill Hamlin#Post 1291#B R Kimlau Post 1291#Anti Asian#Arch#Asian Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...