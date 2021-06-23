Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) Announces Signature of Share Purchase Agreement for sale of Remaining Plasma-derived Business with Kedrion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), announced today that, Kedrion S.p.A ("Kedrion") has exercised its option to acquire the remainder of the Company's plasma-derived business under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement entered into by the Company and Kedrion. This acquisition would include the RyplazimÂ® (plasminogen, human-tvmh) ("RyplazimÂ®") business operated through its subsidiaries, Prometic Bioproduction Inc., the Company's plasma-derived therapeutics manufacturing facility ("PBP"), and Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. ("PBT"), holder of the biological license application ("BLA") for RyplazimÂ® and associated Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher ("PRV"). On June 4, 2021, Ryplazim was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia).