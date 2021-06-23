Unruly Passenger Reports on US Airlines Surpass 3,000

Its been 15 months since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the airline industry, but the United States’ domestic travel boom is helping carriers ramp up operations and begin their post-pandemic recovery. However, the surge came with an unexpected challenge – a shocking number of unruly passengers. Reports of disruptive behavior on aircraft have shot up since the new year, and flight attendants are the ones on the front line dealing with rude and sometimes violent customers. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a majority of cases involve people refusing to wear a mask.