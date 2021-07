NBBJ unveils its design for hana bank’s new headquarters in cheongna, korea. as one of the first workplace environments fully designed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the design team offers a groundbreaking design focused on enhancing wellbeing and community. driven by the belief that a day of work should not be emotionally and physically draining, NBBJ has designed the hana headquarters to be a restorative workplace where nature is woven into the structure and offices are flexible, diverse, and inspiring. construction is set to begin late 2021 while the project is expected to be completed by 2024.