The recent surge of antisemitic attacks, anti-Israel rhetoric, and violence in Israel and Gaza leaves many Jews feeling vulnerable, uncertain, and even in fear for personal safety. Synagogues have been vandalized and for the first time in their lives, some American Jews are afraid to wear Jewish symbols in public. This topic came up theoretically during our program with Bari Weiss, and at that time she was encouraging Jews to be front and center, countering antisemitism with loud and proud Jewish pride and visibility.