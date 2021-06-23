Cancel
Waushara County, WI

Search for county administrator underway

 11 days ago

Ruth Zouski, Interim Administrator for Waushara County, reported to the board of supervisors at their regular meeting on June 15th that the position for the County Administrator was posted on June 4th and applications are due by July 6th. The executive committee will meet on July 12th to review the candidates submitted. The chosen candidates will be interviewed in a two day process in August by the Executive Committee, etc. and a recommendation will be presented at the Aug. 17th monthly meeting.

