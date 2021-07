The chocolate chip cookie is a timeless classic that owes its origin to Ruth Wakefield’s ingenious idea in 1939. It all started in the kitchen of Toll House Inn in Massachusetts with her simple addition of chopped Nestlé® Semi-Sweet Chocolate to cookie dough. You can find a variation of her recipe on bags of modern-day Nestlé Semi-Sweet Chocolate morsels. Of course, there are dozens of spins now on the original recipe, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a bakery that doesn’t include at least one chocolate chip cookie variation on the menu. That includes Houston bakeries, which offer chocolate chip cookie versions with milk, dark and white chocolate plus additions of nuts, butterscotch, specialty salt and more — and there are options for folks with dietary sensitivities, too.