Security Changes Coming to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair

(KNSI) – Attendees of the Minnesota State Fair will notice some new security measures when they get to the gate. The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners decided on Tuesday to consider using sheriff’s deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together after the board decided to disband the State Fair Police Department following the retirement of its police chief. The State Fair Police Department arranged its security force by using paid volunteers from departments from all over Minnesota.