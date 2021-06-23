Cancel
Politics

24 Hour Waiting Period Battle

1230kfjb.com
 11 days ago

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’ll appeal an Iowa district court judge’s decision that blocks a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa. The law was passed in 2020, but it never took effect due to the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

www.1230kfjb.com
