Dr. Jennifer Peska has been named to a distinguished professorship at Hendrix College. The professorship Peszka will hold, the Virginia A. McCormick Pittman Distinguished Professorship, was established in 1981 by Dr. Margaret Pittman, a 1923 Hendrix graduate who made world-changing contributions as a research scientist. Pittman was the first woman to head a major research lab at the National Institutes of Health, where she helped develop the vaccines for typhoid, cholera, and whooping cough. Peszka will be the fifth faculty member to hold this professorship, following Albert M. Raymond (1981-1988), Bruce Haggard (1989-2010), Stephen Kerr (2010-2015), and Margaret “Peg” Falls-Corbitt (2016-2021).