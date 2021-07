Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 809,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.