Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

C.J. Avery Has High Expectations for Louisville's Defense in 2021

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 11 days ago

(Photo of C.J. Avery: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's no secret that the Louisville football program had a disappointing 2020 season. After going 8-5 in 2019, the first year under head coach Scott Satterfield, the Cardinals took a step back and posted a losing 4-7 campaign last season.

That being said, there were plenty of positive takeaways, with most of them coming on the defensive side of the ball. Just a few years removed from sporting one of the worst defenses in all of college football, the Cardinals featured a defense that ranked 49th in scoring defense (26.6 PPG) and 39th in total defense (369.1 YPG).

Louisville has had a fair amount of moving pieces on defense, losing presumptive starters such as Russ Yeast, Lovie Jenkins and Jared Goldwire, and supplanting it with new talent from both the transfer portal and high school ranks. While next year's defense might look a tad different, starting inside linebacker C.J. Avery's confidence in that side of the ball hasn't wavered.

"I have extremely high expectations for me and this defense," Avery said. "Our goal is to be the top defense in the ACC. We improved, the numbers improved last year, and we've shown improvement throughout these years. This season, we want to be top of the ACC in defense and top of the nation as well."

There's reason to believe Avery. On top of returning him, the Cardinals also bring back Second Team All-ACC cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, who has very real potential to work himself into a high selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Inside linebacker Monty Montgomery and outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who led Louisville in sacks with 4.0 and 3.0 respectively, also return.

The Cardinals are also bringing in a pair of high quality defensive transfers. First Team All-Sun Belt Georgia Southern safety Kenderick Duncan and First Team All-Conference-USA defensive tackle Jacques Turner also join the fold alongside a defensive-heavy 2021 recruiting class.

But what Avery believes is the biggest boost to the defense is not necessarily what is visible on the gridiron. Thanks in part to the continuity that associate head coach/defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has brought, what excites the fifth-year senior the most about next year's defense is the trust they have built.

"You just got to trust the other guy to do their job." he said. "That's what I'm most excited to see, just see all the hard work, all the extra work that we put in these past months, and the next months coming up, and fall camp as well, just to see how all the day comes together. It just pays off during the season."

As a result of all the positive momentum the Cardinals have generated on defense, Avery says the locker room culture has been completely transformed from the final days of the Bobby Petrino era.

"It's extremely different." he said. "I think more guys are just willing to just listen and be critiqued if they're wrong. New guys coming in, if you tell a new guy to go run through a wall, he'll do it for you. He trusts you a lot, a lot of guys in this program trust each other now. The culture is definitely building, and we have strides to go. but we're doing that each day."

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Community Policy
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
153
Followers
338
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Bobby Petrino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#College Football#High School#American Football#Cardinals#Acc#Second Team#First Team#Ole Miss#Chick Fil A Kickoff Game#Mercedes Benz Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
MLBPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Michael Kirian 2021 MLB Draft Profile

(Photo of Michael Kirian: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC) Born Feb. 1, 1999 (age 22). Was a dual-sport athlete at New Riegel (Oh.) High School, lettering for four years in baseball and three in basketball. As a senior, he posted an 8-0 record with a 0.50 ERA and 129 strikeouts, and was named Ohio's Gatorade Player of the Year. He was ranked as the No. 155 player in the Class of 2017 by Perfect Game, but was not drafted out of high school.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Commit Daylen Lile Named Perfect Game HS Player of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball commit Daylen Lile has been named the 2021 Perfect Game/Rawlings National High School Player of the Year, Perfect Game announced Friday. The star outfielder for Trinity (Ky.) here in Louisville had a monstrous and historic senior season. He logged an astounding .550/.680/1.413 slash line, along with 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, 11 doubles and 12 triples and 41 walks. In his 160 plate appearances, he struck out just seven times.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Live Tracker: Louisville NIL Deals and Endorsements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Starting Thursday, July 1, athletes across multiple states, including Kentucky, could start to monetize off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). The University of Louisville has long been preparing for this new era of collegiate athletics. Last September, they partnered with OpenDorse - a company designed to help athletes understand and maximize their NIL rights while in college. Leading up to the start of NIL monetization, Louisville announced that they had "enacted multiple educational initiatives and resources", then later released guidelines for both student-athletes, boosters and fans.
MLBPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Glenn Albanese 2021 MLB Draft Profile

(Photo of Glenn Albanese via University of Louisville Athletics) Born Oct. 22, 1998 (age 22). Was a dual-sport athlete at Batavia (Ill.) High School, lettering for three years in baseball and football as a tight end/wide receiver. He made All-Conference all three years, coming in as the No. 433 player in the Class of 2017 according to Perfect Game.
MLBPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Alex Binelas 2021 MLB Draft Profile

(Photo of Alex Binelas: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports) Born May 26, 2000 (age 21). Binelas had an incredibly successful four-year career at Wisconsin's Oak Creek High School. He finished his as the school's career leader in hits (155), batting average (.458), runs (138), RBIs (140), doubles (36), slugging percentage (.819), on-base percentage (.587) stolen bases (66) and total bases (271).
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Athletes Taking Early Advantage of NIL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new era of collegiate athletics is now here. Starting today, Thursday, July 1, athletes across multiple states, including Kentucky, can begin to monetize off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). The University of Louisville has long been preparing for this day, so it doesn't come...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Seven Cardinals Named to PFF's Preseason All-ACC Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The folks over at Pro Football Focus have started to release their All-Conference Teams ahead of the 2021 college football season, and on the Atlantic Coast Conference iteration, they included a healthy dose of Louisville players. In total, seven Cardinals were named to their All-ACC team. Tight...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Henry Davis 2021 MLB Draft Profile

(Photo of Henry Davis via University of Louisville Athletics) Born Sept. 21, 1999 (age 21). A native of Bedford, N.Y., Davis, played four years at Fox Lane High School. Despite being the No. 231 prospect in the Class of 2018 and top catcher in the state of New York by Perfect Game, Davis was not drafted out high school.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Class of 2022 OL Izaiah Reed Commits to Louisville

JACKSON, Tenn. - The recruiting momentum generated by Louisville football continued onward on Wednesday, as the program landed their second Class of 2022 in as many days, and fourth in the last two weeks. Izaiah Reed, an offensive tackle who plays for North Side HS in Jackson, Tenn., announced that...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Renato Brown Likes Louisville's Offensive Line Depth, Versatility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Scott Satterfield first took over as the head coach of the Louisville football program in Dec. of 2018, the Cardinals' offensive line was in rough shape. The unit had just allowed 3.58 sacks and 7.75 tackles for loss per game, and years of recruiting malfeasance by the previous staff rendered it as one of the weakest position groups on the roster.
MLBPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the Majors: July 2021 Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the calendar flipping into July, we have now reached the halfway mark of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors. As of Jul. 1, there have been eight former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catcher Will Smith, outfielders Adam Duvall, Adam Engel, Corey Ray and Nick Solak, and right-handed pitchers Chad Green, Zack Burdi and Kyle Funkhouser.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2022 Big Board 2.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Recruiting in the world of college athletics is finally back to normal. It has been nearly a month since the NCAA lifted the mandatory dead period, and the Louisville men's basketball program has taken full advantage of the time since. They've hosted recruits for visits, scouted at in-person events, and handed out several scholarship offers.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

All Louisville Athletic Venues to Return to Full Capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Normalcy has officially returned for collegiate athletic events hosted by Louisville. The university announced Tuesday that due to recent "advancements in state and national health guidelines", all home athletic venues are returning to 100-percent capacity next season. "As the positive momentum continues around the local health climate,...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Matt Cross to Arrive on Louisville’s Campus Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The entire 2021-22 roster for the Louisville men’s basketball program will soon officially be in town. Former Miami forward Matt Cross, who signed with the Cardinals this past March, is set to move to campus on Saturday, June 26, a source close to the situation confirmed to Louisville Report. Cross had to finish up the summer semester down at Miami before joining Louisville.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville in Top Six for '22 Guard Rodney Rice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is getting closer to potentially landing one of their top targets in the Class of 2022. Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice announced his top six schools Saturday afternoon, with the Cardinals making the cut. Alabama, Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech round out the list.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

JUCO DB Trey Franklin Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Iowa Western Community College defensive back Trey Franklin has committed to the Louisville football program, he announced Friday on social media. It didn’t take long for Franklin to pull the trigger on committing to the Cardinals after receiving a scholarship offer, as he was only offered the day before giving his verbal pledge. He also held offers from Central Arkansas, Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Incarnate Word, and has also been receiving interest from Kansas State.