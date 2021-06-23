Re: I hole-hardedly agree,

Wonder how they gonna bump up the #1 OSU commit up over Cade today ? Looks like Cade will finish at the TOP. Elite 11 2021 Finals: 247Sports ranks the QBs through Day 2. I just don't see it. Ewers plays on one of the most talent loaded teams in the country. Despite that, his numbers don't really suggest him as this "greatest QB talent" people keep saying. They're good, but 250 passing yards a game and 3 TDs is being replicated all across the country. And he's looked really bad in big games. He got thoroughly outplayed against Westlake, and really didn't show up in the playoffs either year. And now in this huge contest, he's not been phenomenal. I think 247 ranking him 4 has been the most generous I've seen. Not to say he's bad. He's very good and is absolutely a 5 Star. But to say he's "absolutely the better prospect" is patently absurd, especially considering he's currently getting dominated in the competition meant to judge who's the better prospect.