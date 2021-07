Three fires were ignited by lightning Wednesday on the Prescott National Forest. Spokesperson Debbie Maneely says the Grief Fire, east of Cherry, is a quarter acre with a line around it. The Yellow Fire, north of Dugas, is 113-acres with crews working to suppress it. The Tiger Fire, burning in the Castle Creek Wilderness, was 120-acres last night. Maneely says she’s not received an update on acreage. She says the fire is being monitored by air while crews work on a strategy to put it out. She says a Type-3 Team may be called in to handle it.