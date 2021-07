Sea Ceptor confirmed for new Brazilian frigates

MBDA has been contracted to supply its Sea Ceptor local area anti-air guided weapon system for the Brazilian Navy's new Tamandaré-class frigates. Four Tamandaré-class ships, based on the MEKO A100 platform, are being delivered by Águas Azuis – a special purpose joint venture comprising ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Embraer Defense & Security and Atech – under a EUR2 billion contract awarded in March 2020. The overall project is being managed by state-owned EMGEPRON (as delivery agent for the Brazilian Navy).