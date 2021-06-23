Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) and AGC Biologics Expand Partnership to Manufacture CM-101 for Phase II/III

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, and AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced an expanded partnership to manufacture CM-101, a Phase II investigational drug targeting Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Systemic Sclerosis, and Liver Fibrosis MoA (NASH). Under terms of the agreement, the companies will work together to optimize, upscale and lock the CM-101 manufacturing process towards its testing in pivotal studies while AGC Biologics will manufacture the clinical trial materials at its site in Copenhagen, to support phase II/III clinical testing and launch readiness.