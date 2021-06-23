Class-Action Lawsuit Claims The 2021 Genesis GV80 Is Unsafe To Drive
A class-action lawsuit asserts that the Genesis GV80 can vibrate, shudder, and veer across the road while being driven at moderate speeds. The lawsuit has been filed by Marcus W. Corwin of Corwin Law in Boca Raton, Florida. Plaintiff Dr. Barbara Feinstein claims that she leased a GV80 in February 2021 for more than $900 a month and during a 1,100-mile road trip to her home in Florida, encountered a raft of issues.www.carscoops.com