Bethlehem, PA

UPDATE: Bethlehem police make arrest in shooting that left one man injured

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 11 days ago
Bethlehem police said one person was shot shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday at Center and East Broad streets near a 7-Eleven convenience store. Sarah Wojcik/The Morning Call

An Allentown man is under arrest after a shooting shortly before 7 a.m. at Center and East Broad streets in Bethlehem near a 7-Eleven convenience store, police said.

A 34-year-old man was hurt in the shooting, and was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, according to a statement Bethlehem police posted on Facebook.

Detectives identified the shooter as Roberto Armando Vadillo of Allentown, who was arrested with the assistance of Allentown police, Bethlehem police said. He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and carrying a gun without a license.

The statement did not give any further details.

The intersection and parking lot of the store were closed for hours as police interviewed witnesses and processed the scene, police said.

Witnesses were asked to contact police by email at bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov , through the tip line 610-691-6660, or through Northampton County’s nonemergency line, 610-865-7187.

