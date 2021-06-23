Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Could Start Being Regulated by UK Government
Streamers like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ could soon find themselves regulated in the UK, as Ministers at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport have announced they are developing proposals to bring those international streaming giants under British broadcasting laws. That would put them on the same playing field as the BBC, ITV, Sky, and more, and Boris Johnson's government says it is considering things like strengthening rules for appropriate content age ratings and if streamers should be subject to standards regarding impartiality and accuracy for documentaries and news programs (via Deadline).comicbook.com