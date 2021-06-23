Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Could Start Being Regulated by UK Government

Interested in watching streaming services like Disney+, Netflix and more on Oculus Quest? Here’s our guide to what’s available and the best way to do it. We also have a whole guide on how to watch TV shows and movies on Oculus Quest — that guide is more focused on all the different services and apps, not just streaming services, that let you watch movies and TV shows, both paid and free, using apps like Bigscreen and YouTube VR. Check that for other options if you’ve had you streaming services fill and are looking for something different to watch.