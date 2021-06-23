Cancel
Milwaukee County, WI

Expect limited parking for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

By Adriana Mendez
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 11 days ago
Thousands of fans are expected to head to Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night. Increased traffic is expected around the Forum and parking near the Deer District will be limited.

Parking structures are filling up fast and some are already sold out. Parking spots are all taken at Fifth Street and the Highland parking garage.

Other parking options are located at the Wisconsin Center, MacArthur Square and on State Street. There are some smaller lots located near the Forum like Turner Hall, but according to Spot Hero , a website that connects drivers with parking locations, some lots range anywhere from $5 to $65.

For $2.25 in cash, fans can take a one-way Milwaukee County Transit Bus ticket to the Forum. That price is reduced to $2.00 if your ticket is purchased with the MCTS App or M-Card. Routes 19, 33, 34 and 80 all make stops within walking distance of Fiserv Forum.

For street parking, temporary no parking signs are located around the Forum. If you arrive early enough, you may find metered parking spaces. The MKE Park app will let you see what spaces are available, and metered parking after 6 p.m. is free.

If there are no metered spaces and you're up for a walk, drivers might get lucky finding street parking in the Haymarket, Hillside and Schlitz Park areas.

Rideshares like Uber and Lyft are also options for traveling to Fiserv Forum.

