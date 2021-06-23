Cancel
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso charged with pot possession

Free agent guard Alex Caruso, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, was arrested Tuesday in College Station, Texas, on two misdemeanor drug charges.

The Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN that when Caruso went to get on a flight at the local airport, his bags were checked, and an herb grinder containing marijuana was found.

Brazos County (Texas) County jail records show that Caruso, 27, was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after paying a total of $4,200 as a cash bond and a $552 fine, per online records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjpLM_0acuE6aG00 Also Read:
Los Angeles Lakers rumors, top trade & free-agent targets for 2021 NBA offseason

Caruso, who went to high school in College Station and played for Texas A&M, entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent with the Lakers in 2017-18. This season, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 58 games, including six starts.

In four NBA seasons, all with the Lakers, Caruso has averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 184 games (19 starts).

–Field Level Media

