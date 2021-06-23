Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Settlement reached in suit over Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwRb5_0acuE1Ad00

The families of Kobe Bryant and others who died in a 2020 helicopter crash reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit targeting the late pilot’s estate and the company that owned and operated the helicopter.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was among those suing the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan as well as Island Express Helicopters filed a notice in court that read, “Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action,” multiple media outlets reported.

No details of the settlement were revealed. The court still must approve the proposed agreement.

Nine people died in the crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Zobayan. All were headed to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County, Calif.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXD1M_0acuE1Ad00
Also Read:
Signed Kobe Bryant ticket stub hits memorabilia stock market

Earlier this year, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report that blamed the crash on pilot error while also criticizing Island Express Helicopters for safety failures. Island Express Helicopters disputed the decision, terming the crash “an act of God.”

The company has also filed a countersuit against two air traffic controllers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Community Policy
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Rockets#Atlanta Hawks#Eastern#Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Bond With Kobe’s Family On Jamaican Vacation – See Sweet Group Photo

Anywhere can be paradise when you’re with family. While vacationing in Jamaica, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughters posed for a photo alonside Kobe’s kin. “Family,” wrote Vanessa Bryant, captioning a photo she posted to Instagram on Tuesday (June 29.) In the pic, the widow of Kobe Bryant posed with their three daughters — Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2 – and other members of the family, including Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids. In two additional photos, Vanessa posed first with Jerrod, and then with her nephew, Jett.
Public SafetyPosted by
rolling out

Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit

One lawsuit down, one more to go. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has reportedly settled the lawsuit with the company whose helicopter crash killed her husband and daughter, Gianna. Now Bryant will move on to exacting some retribution from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs...
NBAPosted by
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri for Reaching Major Milestone

Watch: Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Daughter Gianna With New Tattoo. Vanessa Bryant's house is a home of potty-training champions. On Tuesday, June 15, the mom of four celebrated quite a feat: her youngest daughter Capri "Koko" Bryant is officially potty-trained. "4 for 4 potty training," Vanessa declared on her Instagram Story, "before age 2." As fans well know, Vanessa welcomed four children with her late husband Kobe Bryant: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, who is just days shy of her second birthday, and Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with her beloved dad in 2020. She was 13 years old at the time.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Vanessa Bryant makes Kobe’s sister cry after gifting her a Tesla (video)

Vanessa Bryant surprised her sister-in-law Sharia Washington, the surviving sister of Kobe Bryant, with a brand new Tesla on Thursday, June 4, 2021. Bryant posted the video of the gift for her 15 million Instagram followers while telling Washington in the caption, “Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!”. Washington was reduced...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Coach Phil Handy Says Kawhi Leonard Is Cut From The Same Cloth As Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Michael Jordan

Kawhi Leonard received huge praise from former coach Phil Handy, who put him at the same level as probably the three greatest players in NBA history. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar has earned the love and respect of NBA fans thanks to his personality and competitiveness. He may not be the loudest or flashiest player of all but Kawhi has that killer mentality that not everybody has.
EntertainmentTMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company in Kobe Crash

Vanessa Bryant has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the doomed helicopter in the crash that killed Kobe, Gigi and 7 others. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court ... but the terms of the settlement are confidential. The court still needs to sign off.