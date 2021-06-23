5-star point guard Dior Johnson commits to Oregon

Dior Johnson, the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2022, committed to Oregon on Tuesday.

He made the announcement on Instagram.

Johnson, who is from upstate New York, originally committed to Syracuse in February 2020 but reopened his recruitment nine months later. He played for a few prep programs, including Oak Hill Academy and IMG Academy, before moving on to Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., in 2020. It is unclear where he will play the 2021-22 season.

The 247Sports composite lists the 6-foot-3 Johnson as a five-star prospect and the No. 7 overall player in the country in the Class of 2022. Only one player ranked higher than Johnson, No. 3 Amari Bailey of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., has chosen a school — UCLA.

Johnson told ESPN that he didn’t want to wait to make a choice.

“I wanted to commit now because I felt like Oregon was the place for me,” he said. “I am a person who is big on relationships and trust. The relationship I have been able to establish with Coach (Dana) Altman is special and being that he is a legendary coach, I feel that learning from him on a daily basis on and off the court will be huge for my development. He is a coach that will push you every day to be great and that is something I like. I also felt that it was important for me to build an early bond with my future teammates and have the ability to recruit other guys to come play with me.”

–Field Level Media

