Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympic Games

Alcohol sales banned at Tokyo Olympics

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGnJ5_0acuDzdp00
© Getty Images

Sales of alcohol will be banned at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

"If our citizens have concerns [over serving alcohol at the Olympics], I think we have to give up on that. That's why we have decided to ban the sale of alcohol," Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee, told reporters on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The decision came amid outcry after local media reported that organizers were considering allowing alcohol consumption inside Olympic venues, the news service noted.

The reports sparked the hashtag “cancel the Olympic Games,” which garnered thousands of tweets.

Last week, Japan said it would ease the COVID-19 state of emergency and switch to scaled-back measures that focused on bars and restaurants. Under the protocol, bars and restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol until 7 p.m.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23 after being delayed a year due to the pandemic. But the Games are not expected to look like those of previous years.

Earlier this week, Olympic organizers announced that only 10,000 local fans will be allowed to attend the Games, which is up to 50 percent capacity.

However, Hashimoto told NBC News that it’s possible spectators could be banned from the Games.

Foreign spectators were banned from the Olympics months ago to reduce the number of people traveling to Japan for the Games.

The measures come amid debate about whether the Olympics should go forward this year. According to a poll by Kyodo News, 86 percent of people in Japan are concerned about the Games spreading the coronavirus, NPR reported.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Reuters#Nbc News#Kyodo News#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Olympics chief: Spectator ban still possible

The president of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee said Tuesday it is still possible for spectators to be banned from the Summer Games as Japan struggles to keep down coronavirus infections. "We may potentially bring down the number of spectators, a cap on the spectators or ... no spectators," Seiko...
SportsABC News

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

GENEVA -- China's most famous swimmer got a second chance to avoid a doping ban and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, and lost. This time, however, Sun Yang's ban is less likely to end the three-time Olympic champion's career. A new panel of judges at the Court of Arbitration for...
Healthatlanticcitynews.net

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

Thousands of Olympic volunteers and officials began receiving vaccines in Tokyo on Friday, five weeks before the Games, as experts warned it would be safest to hold the event without fans. With just over a month until the 23 July opening ceremony, organisers are in the home stretch and scrambling...
SportsNBC Sports

Sun Yang gets shorter ban, still out of Tokyo Olympics

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned four years and three months in a retrial over a 2018 drug-testing case and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. The ban was backdated to Feb. 28, 2020, so he is eligible for the 2024 Paris Games. Sun, a six-time Olympic medalist and 11-time...
SportsBBC

Sun Yang to miss Tokyo Olympics after ruling by Cas over ban

China's three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has had an eight-year doping ban reduced to four years and three months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). The ban is backdated to 28 February, 2020 and means the swimmer will miss this summer's Olympics in Tokyo. A new Cas panel...
SportsPonca City News

Tokyo Olympics to allow up to 10,000 local fans for each event; shouting banned

Body Up to 10,000 local spectators will be allowed to watch the upcoming Summer Games at each venue in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday. Organizers have set a 50% capacity for each event, capped at 10,000 people, according to a five-party collective made up of the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan.
Swimming & SurfingCBS News

Swimming caps designed for natural hair banned from Tokyo Olympic Games

Swimming caps designed for natural Black hair — and created by a Black-owned company — will not be allowed at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) rejected an application submitted last year by the British brand Soul Cap for its products to be officially recognized. The decision means the caps cannot be worn at the upcoming Games, the company said.
WorldMetro International

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 bans booze to curb COVID, second Ugandan tests positive

TOKYO (Reuters) – Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues as organisers concede a “sense of celebration” will be limited at a Games already postponed by a year due the coronavirus. Organisers have pushed ahead with preparations for...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fever clinic and Covid kits: Tokyo 2020 shows off Olympic Village

Tokyo 2020 organisers threw open the doors of the Olympic Village to the media on Sunday, showcasing virus upgrades including a fever clinic just over a month before the Games begin. Organisers are in the home stretch before the July 23 opening ceremony, and are trying to build confidence that the mega-event will be safe for athletes and the Japanese public. On Sunday, they unveiled the dedicated virus clinic, warned that drinking in groups at the village would be prohibited and said a mixed zone for guests had been scrapped. Warning posters urging anti-virus measures including room ventilation have been placed throughout the mini-city, which can sleep 18,000 athletes and team members during the Olympics and 8,000 during the Paralympics.
Sportssportswar.com

Sha'Carri Richardson banned from 100m sprint in Tokyo Olympics. Why?

She tested positive for marijuana. Seriously? I don't think smoking pot a couple of weeks earlier helped her run 10.86 in the Olympic Trials. I understand the rules, but it's an idiotic rule. It's a shame. She was a favorite to win the gold in one of the few events the casual fans care about in the Olympics.
Combat Sportsphiladelphiaherald.com

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Sumit Malik banned for 2 years

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): With just 21 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has been handed a two-year ban by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Sumit now has seven days to protest against the ban and if he doesn't do so, his hopes of featuring in the showpiece event will be over.
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

Salwa Eid Naser handed two-year ban, will miss Tokyo Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has banned Bahrain’s 400m world champion Salwa Eid Naser from competition for two years following missed drug tests in 2019 and 2020. Naser, who won her maiden 400m world title in 2019, was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in June 2020 for the whereabouts failures, but in October of last year, the organization dropped the charges and her suspension was lifted. When the AIU announced this decision, World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency made an appeal to the CAS, which decided on Wednesday to ban Naser. Her ban is effective immediately, meaning she will miss the Tokyo Olympics.