Meryl Streep is such a gifted actress that it’s difficult to pinpoint her best performance. She’s played so many unforgettable roles in various movies, from the tragic Sophie’s Choice to the heartwarming Little Women. And with more than 20 Academy Award nominations under her belt, she’s definitely learned a thing or two about the ups and downs of movie making. It turns out one of her biggest regrets occurred while filming one of her most inspired turns, The Devil Wears Prada.