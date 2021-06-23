Cancel
Astronomy

Mind the Gap: Direct Link Uncovered Between Protoplanetary Disk Structures and Giant Exoplanets

By National Radio Astronomy Observatory
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew survey reveals that the presence of gaps in planet-forming disks is more common to higher mass stars and to the development of large, gaseous exoplanets. Using data for more than 500 young stars observed with the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), scientists have uncovered a direct link between protoplanetary disk structures — the planet-forming disks that surround stars — and planet demographics. The survey proves that higher mass stars are more likely to be surrounded by disks with “gaps” in them and that these gaps directly correlate to the high occurrence of observed giant exoplanets around such stars. These results provide scientists with a window back through time, allowing them to predict what exoplanetary systems looked like through each stage of their formation.

