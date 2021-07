Last week, we relayed NASA’s updated unidentified flying object unidentified aerial phenomena FAQ page, which essentially boiled down to, “Look, we’ve seen the videos, too. We’ll let you know when we do, so stop asking us.” Recently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration got around to its own adjustments for U.S. climate expectations, and guess what? Like NASA’s info, the data is as unsurprising as it still is goddamn terrifying.