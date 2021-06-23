Cancel
Obituaries

Franklin Thomas Canter, Jr.

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Canter, Jr. was born on January 28, 1945 and passed away peacefully in his home on June 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wanda Sue Canter; five children, Daniel; Eva; Franklin, III; Michelle; Nelson. He had 20 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. He served in the Army from 1964-1969 as 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He was also a Zwolle Police Officer. Memorial Services will be held at the DAV building on 191 June 26,2021 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.

