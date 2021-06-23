Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Mystery Plant: Touch-me-not, jewel-weed,

By John Nelson
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cool, foggy, summer dawn several years ago found me deep in a holler in eastern West Virginia, starting a day of botany. It was Pocahontas County, way up in the Monongahela National Forest (not so far from the Cass Scenic Mountain Railroad, which is worth a visit). The plan was to climb down a slope, next to a trickling brook, in order to the plant life of an extensive beaver pond. Before getting to the bottom, I had to stop and admire this jewel-like beauty.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Jewel#Flower Petals#Flowers#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
GardeningMidland Daily News

The best air purifying plants for your home

We all know that having indoor plants can instantly spruce up your home aesthetic, but greenery can have other benefits beyond looking great. In an often-cited 1989 study, NASA reported that indoor plants could help improve indoor air quality by removing trace organic pollutants — such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde — from the air. NASA’s experiments were done in a controlled, sealed chamber, which doesn’t reflect our real-life homes. So in reality, you would probably need more than a crazy-plant-lady amount of plants to make much of a difference in air quality, but it certainly can’t hurt to have a few extra around. (Plus, other studies have shown that indoor plants can also help reduce stress levels or attention capacity).
GardeningHGTV

Why Are My Tomato Leaves Turning Yellow?

Tomatoes are one of the most beloved crops for home gardeners, including beginners, yet also one of the most troublesome. They can play host to a number of pests and diseases, and their nutrition requirements are sizable, which is why they’re considered “heavy feeders.” Yellowing leaves on tomato plants can be a sign of many different problems, from nitrogen deficiency to underwatering to herbicide damage, but don’t panic — yellow leaves are extremely common with lots of potential solutions.
Gardeningcoastalillustrated.com

A tenacious weed

How appropriate for one of the many persistent weeds in the southern garden to have the common name of Gripeweed. Other names include Chamberbitter and little mimosa. I prefer the first name because this weed has certainly given me good reason to gripe about it! Phyllanthus urinaria is a warm-season annual broadleaf weed found growing from the tropics upward as far north as Illinois, but thrives in the lower Southeastern states from Texas to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
GardeningA Beautiful Mess

Porch Plants That Are Hard To Kill

Over the years, I’ve killed a plant or two (200, that is). Over time, I’ve learned what plants are easiest to keep alive. In our current home, we have a covered front and back porch where lots of plants live. Because the porch is covered, these plants don’t get any rainwater and their lives are dependent on me watering them. For this reason, I’ve gravitated toward plants that thrive being watered several times a week instead of daily. Many of these are so hearty that I’ll also be able to bring them indoors in the fall and winter and they will survive until spring, a wonderful thing!
AnimalsWWMTCw

Gypsy moths a growing nuisance, defoliating trees and leaving mess behind

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Invasive gypsy moths have taken residence in several oak trees in Becky Rose's yard and the Alamo Township neighborhood, leaving some trees leafless. What sounds like a soft sprinkle of rain is actually the caterpillar droppings, or frass, falling through the trees. "It's so bad, that...
Animalstownline.org

SCORES & OUTDOORS: Why are they called June bugs when they generally appear in May

Well, the first June bug of the year made its appearance at camp on Saturday, May 29, at 10:30 p.m. We were, after all, still in May. To date, however, I have only seen three. I remember one summer, around 2002, we were literally swarmed one night while sitting around a camp fire. We left outside lights on, and in the morning, I counted 53 dead June bugs on our deck. We have not seen nearly that many since.
GardeningPosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Watering your plants: Give me a drink please

We’ve seen downpours recently and a heat wave that will drag on for a while. Watering your landscape and plants can be tricky. The idea that plants need 1” of water per week is an interesting idea, but the truth is that different plants have different water needs. The amount of water for a plant depends on several different things such as the type of plant, type of soil, and, of course, the weather.
GardeningCanyon News

Perennial Plants Perform For Years

UNITED STATES—’Perennial’ is a simple adjective that describes something that last for more than a single year. Horticulturally, it is not this simple. After all, every plant that is not an ‘annual,’ which completes its entire life cycle within only one year, is technically a ‘perennial.’ Those that develop lignified (woody) parts instead conform to such categories as tree, shrub or vine.
GardeningL'Observateur

Fighting the battle of weeds, weeds & more weeds

Summer is definitely here, and the weeds are growing like wildfire. Just about everywhere you look you see weeds in some form or fashion. Weeding is the bane of gardening. We like our garden beds to look nice and neat for all to see, along with our vegetable beds to be weed-free so our plants will not be starved out by these unwanted plants. In addition, they take away the moisture and nutrients our plants need. Below are the types of weeds per “Better Homes & Gardens” and steps you can take to help you maintain a weed-free garden from “Old World Garden Farms.”
Gardeningsportswar.com

The plant in our yard was a weed.

I moved it to a better location, and now, about four years later, we finally have enough raspberries to do something with. I agree about black raspberries being the best. I don't really like blackberries, blueberries are ok, raspberries better. Dewberries I picked while at VT were also really good.
Gardeninglizmarieblog.com

Easy Summer Weed Control

As you may or may not know by now…we spend a lot of time outdoors entertaining and doing projects in the Summer! Last week we got our garden in a good place to focus on other projects. You can read more about the garden updates here [HERE]. One eyesore that has been bugging me is the number of weeds that we have growing through our brick and concrete. Having lots of animals and a curious two-year-old running around, we wanted to find a solution that didn’t include harmful chemicals. We found Flame weeding to be the perfect alternative for weed control!
AnimalsPosted by
Family Handyman

How To Identify and Get Rid of Carpenter Ants

On the march to find a moist, cozy place to burrow and build their nests, carpenter ants munch through dead, wet wood easily, creating tunnels and cavities to lay eggs and grow their colonies. Think you might have a community of carpenter ants in or near your home? Before you...
Gardeningalmanac.com

Homemade Fertilizer Tea from Plants, Weeds, and Grass

Yes, garden plants appreciate a spot of tea now and then, too—just like I do—as a pick-me-up. No expensive Earl Grey or Darjeeling for them, though. Instead, I make a free fertilizer tea from plants, weeds, and grasses that I find on my property. What Is Fertilizer Tea?. Compost tea...
GardeningSioux City Journal

How to plant a window box

Window boxes give gardeners an affordable outlet to do what they love most: experiment. Known as one of the first living walls, window boxes have been a longtime favorite of gardeners. Window boxes continue to be a popular landscape element today and often stand in for front yards at homes that open to the sidewalk. Although there is a lot of creative freedom with planting window boxes, there is a right way to do it. Window boxes show off the wide range of possibilities a few feet of soil can offer, so use our tips to create a floral creation of your own.
GardeningArkansas Online

Mystery plants, Mexican sunflower and more

Mexican Sunflower – Tithonia rotundifolia, is a member of the daisy or aster family. This summer annual can grow up to six feet tall or higher in one season. Native to Mexico and Central America, it produces thick stalks and a strong root system. The stems can be brittle in high winds, so staking can give added support.
GardeningGunnison Times

Eat your weeds

Summer has officially arrived, and that means slowing down, leisurely visits to the farmers market and serving simple meals and refreshing drinks with great ingredients. For locally sourced, seasonal cooking, one can’t beat the cheery dandelion. That same pesky weed we’ve been cursing in the lawn is a star ingredient and superfood. Botanists consider dandelions to be herbs and cultures around the…
GardeningDaily Progress

Mystery Plant: Nettles can test your mettle, so stay vigilant

When The Scarecrow, the Tin-Man, and the Cowardly Lion finally got to the witch’s castle to rescue Dorothy, they probably had to crawl through this stuff. Perfect for a witch’s garden. This is one of the various sorts of plants called “nettles,” most of which have achieved their notoriety from...
GardeningDaily Herald

Garden Help Desk: Speculation surrounds death of walnut trees

We’ve been getting several calls and emails each day about walnut trees that seemed to look fine last year and now look either dead or dying. You’ve probably seen struggling walnut trees when you’ve been out and about. Is it a walnut tree apocalypse? A walnut plague? You may have heard about a “new” walnut disease and wondered if that’s the problem.
Gardeningrealtor.com

The Best Mess-Free Trees and Plants To Surround a Swimming Pool

Ahh—sinking into the cool water of a swimming pool on a hot summer day is heavenly. Diving into a tangle of slimy leaves and bugs? Not so much. Welcome to pool ownership, which finds many folks hard at work skimming surface debris and sweeping decks to banish acorns and twigs before barbecue guests arrive.