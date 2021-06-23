Mystery Plant: Touch-me-not, jewel-weed,
A cool, foggy, summer dawn several years ago found me deep in a holler in eastern West Virginia, starting a day of botany. It was Pocahontas County, way up in the Monongahela National Forest (not so far from the Cass Scenic Mountain Railroad, which is worth a visit). The plan was to climb down a slope, next to a trickling brook, in order to the plant life of an extensive beaver pond. Before getting to the bottom, I had to stop and admire this jewel-like beauty.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com