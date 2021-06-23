Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re planning to travel to the UK, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global Covid-19 pandemic. The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world. Despite being the first country globally to start a vaccination scheme, the country experienced a deadly second wave over the winter months. The Alpha Covid variant, said to be much more infectious, was discovered in the UK, meaning that many countries canceled air links right before Christmas 2020.

abc17news.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cnn#Delta Covid#Bath#Oxford#British#Test#Britons#Ascension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Air Travel
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Diurnal gets UK approval for 'Efmody' treatment

Speciality pharmaceutical company Diurnal Group announced on Friday that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a marketing authorisation for ‘Efmody’, or hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules, as treatment for adult and adolescent patients with the rare congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) condition. 1,265.93. 16:21 02/07/21. n/a. n/a.
Europe104.1 WIKY

Britain and EU must fix Northern Ireland protocol, PM Johnson says

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that disagreement with the European Union over the Northern Irish Brexit protocol could be sorted out with goodwill and patience but that the current arrangements did need to be fixed. “One of the things that we’re talking about, as...
Lifestyleohmymag.co.uk

European holidays cancelled for millions of AstraZeneca-jabbed Brits

The European Union has officially launched a brand new vaccine passport scheme to help double-jabbed travellers and citizens travel through Europe without having to quarantine. This comes as a relief to many people who have been fully vaccinated. However, almost five million Brits have been left out from this benefit as the EU does not recognise three specific batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India.
Public HealthWbaltv.com

European Union rolls out COVID-19 travel certificates

ORLY, France (Video: RTV/NBC) — The European Union is rolling out a digital COVID-19 certificate system for travelers. Passengers were showing QR codes at check-in counters at Orly Airport near Paris. The health certificate system is designed to help people travel more freely across the 27-nation EU and open up...
U.K.enstarz.com

Prince Harry Purposely Avoided Queen Elizabeth During Short UK Trip?

Did Prince Harry purposely snub Queen Elizabeth II during his UK trip for the Diana statue unveiling?. Everybody knows that the Duke of Sussex and his grandmother have a great bond and are incredibly affectionate for one another, despite the recent dramas surrounding the British royal family. However, moving to...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

KLM 737 take-off miscalculation incident went unnoticed for weeks

Investigators have disclosed that a serious take-off miscalculation incident, involving a KLM Boeing 737-800 at Lisbon, went unnoticed at the time and was only flagged weeks later by routine flight-data monitoring. The aircraft, bound for Amsterdam on 3 March, departed from the U5 intersection of Lisbon’s runway 21 – with...
Environmentabc17news.com

Terrifying video shows landslide sweep through city

At least two people are thought to be dead and some 20 people are missing after a mudslide swept across a seaside city around 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, sweeping away homes amid Japan’s rainy season. Footage posted on social media showed the powerful black mudslide shoot down a mountainside,...
California StateCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Reportedly Flew Back to California Friday Following News of Meghan Markle's Uncle's Death

Prince Harry's most recent trip home to the United Kingdom has already come to an end, it seems. The Duke of Sussex headed to the airport Friday to catch a flight back to California, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Apparently, a black, 2019 Volkswagen Caravelle that had been part of the "convoy" that picked Harry up at the airport when he landed in London a week ago was spotted leaving Harry's U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Daily Mail reported that the vehicle was led by a police escort and was driven straight onto the tarmac of Terminal 5 at London's Heathrow Airport—two signs that its passenger was a VIP with major security concerns (like a member of the royal family, for instance).
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kate Middleton Gets A New Job

Royal Family news shows husband Prince William announced his wife’s official new job, approved by the Queen, and also revealed that he’s pleased with her new role. William also believes his late grandfather, Prince Philip, would have been “fascinated and very excited” for the advancement being put into practice by BAE Systems for the country’s Royal Navy.