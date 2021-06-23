Cancel
A Movie We Don’t Need: TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS Is On The Way

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought it was safe to go back to the cinema – comes the news that the seventh Transformers movie is officially on the way. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has kicked-off production and it’s set for a 2022 release date. This time around, Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) will direct the mayhem, which will once again be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy and originating director Michael Bay.

www.moviesinfocus.com
