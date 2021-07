The very first case of Covid-19 arose in China between early October and mid-November, 2019, new analysis suggests.The first officially identified case of Covid occurred in early December of 2019, but mounting evidence suggests that the primary case appeared earlier. Even the recent joint WHO-China analysis on the origin of the virus found that the first case likely occurred between mid-November and early December.Researchers from the University of Kent and the University of South Bohemia agreed with this timeline, estimating the first case to have occurred in China on 17 November 2020. Their findings – based on conservation science –...