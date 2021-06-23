Erika Girardi Claps Back At Criticism Over Her New Look

Erika Girardi is hitting back. The star, who fans may also know as Erika Jayne, clapped back on Twitter after she was heavily criticized online for showing off a dressed down and casual look while out and about. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is famous for her uber glamorous appearance and has notably showed off some of the most iconic looks in "Housewives" history since she joined the franchise for Season 6 back in 2015.