Things have changed in a major way over the past two seasons for the New England Patriots. Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung are just some of the longtime members that moved on to the next part of their careers/lives. Some of the tenured players left on the roster include Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, David Andrews and James White. Whether it’s from additions in free agency or the NFL draft — the Patriots’ roster looks much different.