Denzil Whitaker succumbs at 71
Denzil Whitaker, 71, of Leatherwood, died June 20 at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. He was a son of the late Venson and Ora Watts Whitaker. Surviving are his wife,Teresa Smith Whitaker; a son, Venson Craig Whitaker of Leatherwood; a special child, Amanda Smith; two brothers, Manuel Dean Whitaker of Jeremiah, and Rick Whitaker of Hallie; four sisters, Grethel Fields of Hallie, Freda Combs of Carcassonne, Gertrude Maggard of Cowan, and Mary Janet Collins of Cornettsville; two grandchildren, Hunter Craig Whitaker and Melanie Coots.www.themountaineagle.com