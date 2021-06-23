Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leatherwood, KY

Denzil Whitaker succumbs at 71

By Mountain Eagle Staff
themountaineagle.com
 11 days ago

Denzil Whitaker, 71, of Leatherwood, died June 20 at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. He was a son of the late Venson and Ora Watts Whitaker. Surviving are his wife,Teresa Smith Whitaker; a son, Venson Craig Whitaker of Leatherwood; a special child, Amanda Smith; two brothers, Manuel Dean Whitaker of Jeremiah, and Rick Whitaker of Hallie; four sisters, Grethel Fields of Hallie, Freda Combs of Carcassonne, Gertrude Maggard of Cowan, and Mary Janet Collins of Cornettsville; two grandchildren, Hunter Craig Whitaker and Melanie Coots.

www.themountaineagle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leatherwood, KY
City
Jeremiah, KY
City
Hallie, KY
City
Carcassonne, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Succumbs#Hallie Freda Combs#The Little Zion Church#Letcher Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...