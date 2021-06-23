Patricia Lucille Davis Burgess
Kitty Hawk, NC – Patricia Lucille Davis Burgess, 87, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Raleigh, NC on December 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lucille Glenn Tripp Davis and Hubert A. Davis, Sr. She graduated from East Carolina University and, in 1957, married the love of her life, Dewey and started their joint adventure. After raising four children, Pat spent most of her career as a technical and manuscript editor.www.thecoastlandtimes.com