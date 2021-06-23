Cancel
Charities

SONIC Drive-In donates to local educators for Teacher Appreciation Month

sabinetoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, SONIC® Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4. As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources.

www.sabinetoday.com
#Sonic Drive In#Charity#Sonic
