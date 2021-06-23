Cancel
Ed Sheeran Announces Residency On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

thatgrapejuice.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran is putting the promotional pieces in place for the launch of his brand new single ‘Bad Habits.’. With the hotly anticipated track set for release this Friday (June 25), the Pop force will be lighting a match under the cut by way of a unique partnership with fellow Brit James Corden and his platform ‘The Late Late Show.’

thatgrapejuice.net
